MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police report finding more than $3,000 worth of merchandise when apprehending three suspected shoplifters Tuesday.

According to police, the suspects have stolen items from multiple stores. Officers were able to catch the suspects after they allegedly ran out of Belk on South Mt. Juliet Road with $1,600 in stolen clothes.

The three suspects were found in a rental SUV filled with merchandise and shopping bags.