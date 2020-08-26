Mt. Juliet Police: 3 arrested after fleeing from stolen vehicle

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police arrested two males and a female after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near North Mt. Juliet Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the car hit a pole near the Holiday Inn while officers were attempting to pull over the vehicle. All three people allegedly ran from police. Two were caught right away and the third was located in a wooded area.

The car was reportedly stolen from Nashville after keys were left inside the vehicle.

All three were arrested and taken into custody.