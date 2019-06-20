Mt. Juliet PD remind residents to lock away guns to prevent theft

In April, Chris Greer got in his car and realized his 9-millimeter gun which he stashes behind the passenger seat was gone.

“There’s been a lot of reports of kids breaking into cars and stuff,” Greer said.

He says his car was parked in the driveway with the doors locked, but thieves still got in.

“It’s an unsettling feeling,” Greer said.

Another gun was stolen from a car in Mt. Juliet wound up at Music City Pawn on Monday. Police say it was stolen in September.

Suspect William Hathaway was charged with theft.

“These guns are going all over the place,” said Captain Tyler Chandler with Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Chandler says 32 guns were stolen from unlocked cars last year and seven were stolen, so far, this year.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a shotgun, a rifle, or a handgun,” Chandler said.

He says they’re falling in the wrong hands and being used in other crimes.

“It’s just out being passed around from thief to thief from criminal to criminal,” Chandler said. “No telling where it ends up.”

On Christmas Eve, four teens in a stolen car got into a standoff with Mt. Juliet police.

“They were in the community to commit vehicle burglary,” he said.

Chandler says the teens had a handgun and rifle- both stolen from cars in Nashville.

“We want that gone out of the car,” he said.

Chandler says the safest bet is to remove your firearm from your car at night or, at the very least, keep it locked away.

“Secure it even further to prevent anyone from accessing that gun,” he said.

Greer says he hopes the police can track down his gun but says he likely won’t get it back.

“Chances are pretty slim,” Greer said.