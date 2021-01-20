Mt. Juliet parents concerned about stranger danger in Hickory Hills neighborhood

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of concerned parents are warning families after they say a suspicious driver has been roaming a Mt. Juliet neighborhood and talking to children.

“It’s just terrifying,” said 14-year-old Bryson Spence. He says he was approached by a strange driver near his Hickory Hills home. “He pulled up to me and he opened the car door. He said something along the lines of ‘Get in the car. I want to show you a surprise’. That’s when I ran home.”

Spence’s mom, Kaylor Spence, called Mount Juliet Police immediately. Bryson described the man as being broad shouldered, wearing a gray sweatshirt, camouflage mask and driving an older gray minivan.

“I just felt weird at first because I didn’t know people still did this anymore,” said Bryson. With all the cameras and stuff around, how do people still have the nerve to do this? I thought it was just really weird.”

The incident occurred near a neighborhood playground. Bryson’s mom says she posted the incident on their Nextdoor app and their neighborhood Facebook page. She was surprised to hear that some of her neighbors had experienced similar situations as well.

“He’s a big kid,” Kaylor explained, noting that Bryson is about 6 feet tall.

“That’s why I found it odd. Like what do you want with my son?! What came to my mind was human trafficking… and, it’s scary,” said Kaylor.

The Spence family hopes that by sharing their story, they will prevent any other families from feeling the same fear.