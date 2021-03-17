Mt. Juliet officer crashes after vehicle failed to yield during emergency response

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved crash in Mt. Juliet Wednesday afternoon.

According to Captain Tyler Chandler, Mt. Juliet officers were assisting sheriff units with a shooting suspect. While responding, an officer crashed into an embankment on Lebanon Road near Mt. Juliet Road while trying to avoid a driver who failed to yield to his vehicle. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will investigate the crash, which is the routine protocol following an officer-involved crash.