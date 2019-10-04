Mt. Juliet man charged with drawing gun on teens for door knock prank

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested in Mt. Juliet Thursday night and charged with brandishing a handgun at teenagers who were knocking on doors as a prank.

Officers were called to Sydney Terrace near Brisbane Drive around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed person.

Mt. Juliet police reported a group of teens were knocking loudly on doors in the neighborhood and running away.

One of the residents, Jimmy Robinson, Jr., 43, got in his vehicle and began to look for the vehicle the teens were traveling in, according to Mt. Juliet police.

He reportedly found the teens, withdrew a handgun and ordered two of the five of them out of their vehicle.

Robinson is a paramedic with the Nashville Fire Department. The department released a statement on his arrest, which reads:

“We are aware of the charges against EMT Jimmy Robinson Jr. He is assigned to alternate duty in a non-safety related role pending an internal investigation. As part of our Civil Service process we will not be able to make a statement on his compliance or failure to comply with any of our OPGs because that could hamper further disciplinary procedures if warranted.The arrest of EMT Robinson should not reflect on the other more than 1,200 personnel who serve the residents and visitors of Nashville 24/7/365 with pride.”

Robinson joined the NFD in December 2018. He also played linebacker for the Buffalo Bills.

Robinson was booked into the Wilson County jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. One juvenile was charged with trespassing onto Robinson’s property and James Davidson, 20, was cited for contributing with the delinquency of a minor.

No additional information was immediately released.