Mt. Juliet jewelry store owner charged in million-dollar heist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of several Middle Tennessee jewelry stores has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a violent heist of more than one-million dollars in jewelry belonging to the late provost of Western Kentucky University.

Court documents show Marshall “Sonny” Belew, a 51-year-old man from Mt. Juliet, was arrested March 8 and booked into the Warren County, Kentucky jail on multiple charges, including first-degree robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and theft over $100,000.

An arrest warrant states Bowling Green police responded the morning of July 13, 2020 to a burglary on Smallhouse Road, where multiple people entered the residence and assaulted an employee, who was working in the home office.

The paperwork reveals the female employee was restrained with zip ties while the intruders removed a large safe, containing an estimated 300 to 400 pieces of jewelry valued at approximately one-million dollars.

Throughout the investigation, Bowling Green police and the FBI said they identified multiple people who were at the Smallhouse Road residence at the time of the burglary, as well as additional people who were not physically there, but provided information about the residence, equipment to commit the robbery and took possession of the safe and the stolen jewelry.

The warrant did not reveal Belew’s specific role in the heist.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports the home on Smallhouse Road belonged to the late Western Kentucky University provost Barbara Burch and the intruders disguised themselves as delivery workers to gain access to the residence. Four other people, including two from Old Hickory, have also been charged in connection with the heist, according to the newspaper.

During a court hearing, The Bowling Green Daily News reports Detective Tim Buss with the city’s police department identified Belew as one of the owners of American Jewelry in Brentwood and Mt. Juliet. He is listed on the business’ website as the “owner and master jeweler.”

Belew was released from the Warren County, Kentucky jail on bond the day after his arrest.