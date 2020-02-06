Mover charged with stealing $2K during Bellevue move

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee of a Nashville moving company has been charged several months after he reportedly gave himself a big tip at the expense of the woman he was helping to move.

According to an arrest warrant, Alfred Frazier was one of the employees with All My Sons Moving Company hired to help a woman move from one apartment in Bellevue to another on Nov. 14 of last year.

Later in the day, the paperwork states the woman received a notification that someone attempted to cash one of her checks for $2,250.50 at an Advance Financial on Dickerson Pike. The woman quickly realized one of her checks was missing.

When police launched an investigation, they said they learned Frazier’s number had been listed on the check someone attempted to cash. Detectives determined he was behind the check theft.

Frazier, 32, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of property theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

