Motorist wanted after assaulting teen in Mt. Juliet ‘road rage’ incident

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are working to identify a man who assaulted a 16-year-old motorist during a “road rage” incident in Mt. Juliet Sunday.

Mt. Juliet police reported the incident happened near Willoughby Station Boulevard and South Greenhill Road around 8 p.m.

The teen was assaulted by another motorist, who reportedly approached the victim’s side window, grabbed their glasses and struck their face before fleeing the scene, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Authorities believe the suspect approached the victim because he thought the victim was folllowing too close.

The suspect was described by Mt. Juliet police as a white man in his 20’s. At the time of the incident, he had dark brown or black hair, a beard trimmed short and was wearing a black shirt. He was driving a 2-door or 4-door, gray Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with a white license plate with red letters.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.