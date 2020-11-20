Mother waiting for justice in daughter’s murder doesn’t blame Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Homicides are up this year in five of Metro Police Department’s eight precincts.

Instead of blaming police for not solving her daughter’s murder yet, Amber Posey believes the department needs more support.

Her daughter, Ashanti, was shot and killed in April. No suspect has been named.

The 17-year-old’s case caught a lot of people’s attention after a resolution presented by a lawmaker at the State Capitol ended in controversy.

Posey suggested the community needs to address gun crimes as well as support police efforts to stop these cycles of senseless violence.

MNPD has 84 officer vacancies right now. Posey explained detectives may not have the resources they need to solve cases like Ashanti’s. “I cannot expect this detective to just stop what he’s doing and say ‘I need to focus on Ashanti Posey’ when there’s killings every day, every hour in Nashville.”

Interim Metro Police Chief John Drake said a new recruitment unit started proactively looking for officers to bridge that gap. He wants to stress diversity as part of that search. Metro police are visiting academies, schools and military bases to recruit potential officers.

The homicide rate is on the increase in Nashville. News 2 is investigating this deadly trend – and the reasons behind it. Our special reports ‘Murder in Music City’ will dig deeper into where these killings are taking place and the impact on neighborhoods. Join us all day Tuesday in every newscast.