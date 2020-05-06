Mother, stepfather charged after child assaulted in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother has been indicted for failing to report an assault on her child earlier this year in Stewart County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began investigating the assault and hospitalization of a three-year-old boy, following an incident in February at a home on Hidden Hollow Drive.

Shortly after the incident, Stephen Woolman, the boy’s stepfather, was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

The Stewart County grand jury returned an indictment Monday charging the child’s mother, Melissa Woolman with child endangerment for failing to report the assault.

She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Stewart County jail on a $1,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.