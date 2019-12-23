Mother says daughter’s breathing machine, prescriptions stolen from restaurant parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson mother is hoping for a Christmas miracle. She says someone stole an item vital to her daughter’s health.

Her cousin took her children to see the beautiful holiday light display at Opryland, then they wanted to end the night with a bite to eat at the Caney Fork River Valley Grille.

“Somebody told them that their car was being broken into and everything was gone,” Williamson said.

The car door window was smashed. She says clothes, the kids backpacks and even a phone was taken. But, those aren’t the items she’s mainly concerned about.

Her 8-year-old daughter Jasmyn has a condition.

“She was diagnosed when she was 4 months old and has a lot of different medical conditions, breathing problems and severe asthma,” Williamson said.

A machine that helps her breathe at night was snatched. $2500 worth of prescriptions were also taken during the theft.

“We are going into the holidays not even knowing if we are going to be able to replace the machine,” Williamson said.

Metro Police say the investigation is just beginning. She’s hoping whoever is responsible steps forward.

“I was glad that everyone was okay but still just nervous [about] not knowing if she’s going to be okay,” Williamson said.

News 2 reached out to Caney Fork, but they were not available for a comment.