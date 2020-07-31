Mother of 18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still waiting for answers four years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A banner and balloons on the shoulder of Interstate 24 before Interstate 40 stands where a young girl was killed in a drive-by four years ago today and her killer has never been caught.

“We don’t know what happened that day, and it’s a really sad day for us,” her mother Claudia Rodriguez told News 2 as she visited the site Friday afternoon.

It was July 31, 2016, around 5 a.m., Liliana Rodriguez was on her way home from celebrating her 18th birthday at La Mansion Club in Antioch.

She was in the back seat when another vehicle drove up and fired shots, a bullet pierced her heart. The police said no one reported an altercation at the club and the people she was with, including her brother who was driving, also said they did not know who or why someone would try to kill her.

“I try just to keep reminding people. I’m pretty sure a lot of people knows what’s going on that day, what happened that day, and for some reason, people don’t want to talk. But, I’m still doing this, for years, if that’s necessary,” said Rodriguez.

Liliana would have been 22-years-old this month.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was a black or blue Infinity G-35. They also say that it had a blue LED light around the license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

There may be a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of Liliana’s killer.