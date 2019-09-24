Mother, daughter accused of attacking child at Nashboro Village bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Video taken by children on a nearby school bus captured a 30-year-old woman and her daughter assaulting a child at a Nashboro Village bus stop Monday morning, Metro police say.

According to investigators, a student was waiting for her school bus around 8:30 a.m. at Murfreesboro Pike and Borowood Drive, when she was approached by a classmate and that child’s mother, Kalina Gaines.

An arrest warrant states Gaines ordered her daughter to assault the student because of a previous incident between the two children. Gaines kicked the child in the face, struck her with her hands and held her still while her daughter struck the victim “dozens of times,” the paperwork alleges.

Kalina Gaines (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Gaines was booked into the Metro jail Monday evening on an assault charge. She was released on a $7,500 bond.

Police have not said if Gaines’ daughter will be charged.

