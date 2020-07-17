Mother charged with DUI after crash in Nashville construction zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old woman has been arrested after crashing into a steamroller in a construction zone near downtown Nashville early Friday morning while a child was in the car with her, an arrest warrant alleges.

According to Metro police, Nellie Nelson slammed into several orange cones and a steamroller just after midnight in a construction zone on Fesslers Lane in the area of Calhoun Avenue. Officers said Nelson’s eight-year-old child was in the car with her and was not injured.

The warrant states officers noticed Nelson had vomited outside the car and smelled of alcohol. She told officers she drank “two beers,” the paperwork alleges.

Police said Nelson was arrested and booked into jail around 3 a.m. Friday on a charge of DUI with a child. She was released on bond about an hour later.

Nelson has a prior conviction for DUI in 2007, investigators said.

