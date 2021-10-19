Mother charged with child endangerment after running car was stolen with 1-year-old inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is now facing a child endangerment charge after her car was stolen with her child inside.

It happened at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven on Harding Place.

Police say Zyaire Lewis, 22, called police at that time to report her vehicle had been stolen from the store’s parking lot. She said she went inside the store briefly, only to come outside and find her car and one-year-old son were gone.

Within 15 minutes, police officers were able to locate the car, unoccupied, just down the road. The child was not hurt.

Lewis has been charged with child endangerment for leaving her child in the vehicle, unattended.

Police are still looking for the suspect who stole the vehicle. He is described as follows:

White man

Short dark hair

Early to mid 30s

Has several neck tattoos

Wore a dark green t-shirt, dark pants, and a baseball cap

Approximately 5’8” tall

Thin build

Police are also reminding drivers to not leave cars running and unattended.