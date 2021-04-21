Mother charged with child endangerment after apparent road rage incident in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bystander captured video of an intoxicated woman sitting in the middle of a South Nashville road with her five-year-old daughter, blocking traffic, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded around 6 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Blackman Road and Edmondson Pike, where officers said a 31-year-old driver had crashed into the back of a vehicle. Officers said she then got out of her car and started cursing at the driver she had hit, calling her a racist.

A witness was recording, as the woman stood in the middle of the road, yelling and cursing at drivers, according to the police report. The paperwork alleges she walked back to her crashed car, grabbed her five-year-old daughter, then sat with the child in the middle of traffic along Edmondson Pike.

Before police arrived, they said the woman got back into her car with her daughter and drove off. Officers later conducted a traffic stop on the 31-year-old woman, during which they said she was slurring her speech, yelling and smelled of alcohol.

The woman told officers she drank beer and wine after partying the night before, according to investigators.

After she was taken into custody, the warrant alleges her five-year-old daughter stated on an officer’s body-worn camera that her mother had sat in the roadway, leading police to believe the child’s life was in danger.

The woman was booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning on charges of misdemeanor child endangerment and DUI.