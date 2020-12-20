Mother accused of overdosing while in car with children at North Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old woman who had to be revived with Narcan told Nashville detectives she overdosed on heroin while her three young children were in the backseat of her vehicle watching a movie, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to the area of Buchanan Street and Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard in North Nashville, where they said a seven-year-old had called to report her mother was unconscious in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said they located Grace Emison in the passenger seat of the car, passed out from an apparent overdose. Three juveniles, including the seven-year-old and a ten-year-old, were in the backseat.

Naloxone was used to revive Emison, according to an arrest warrant. While at the hospital, police said she admitted to using heroin, as the three young children, all under the age of 11, watched a movie.

Emison was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on two counts of felony child neglect and one count of misdemeanor child neglect involving a child over the age of nine. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Emison was set at $16,000. Her booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.