Mother accused of leaving 3-year-old at East Nashville park, wandering with empty stroller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old mother was found drunk and wandering the streets with an empty stroller after she left her three-year-old son alone at an East Nashville playground, investigators said.

Metro police responded Wednesday to Shelby Park, where they said several women at the playground with their children reported a mother “who was obviously intoxicated” left her three-year-old child alone at the park and wandered off.

Officers said they made sure the child was safe, then went searching for his mother, who was located walking about a quarter of a mile away from the playground. When police approached the woman, she admitted she “woke up and had a drink” and “was intoxicated,” according to an arrest warrant.

The police report states the woman, identified by investigators as Heather Tomes, was unsure of where her three-year-old son was and had an empty stroller.

The child was placed in the care of another relative, police said. They explained they allowed Tomes to say goodbye to the boy, but she was too intoxicated and had no recollection of the interaction.

Tomes was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of child endangerment. She was released on a $2,000 bond.

A booking photo for Tomes was not immediately released by Metro police.