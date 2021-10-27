More than $32K worth of Burberry items stolen; Nashville man arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday after a reported police chase.

As officials approached the home where Eric Haynes-Overton, 18, was staying, he reportedly fled. Detectives lost him in a nearby tree line. Metro police then responded, along with a police helicopter. Police said Haynes-Overton was later found hiding under a pile of dead Christmas trees nearby and was arrested.

Eric Haynes-Overton Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to arrest warrants, on Aug. 6 and 12, 2021, he reportedly stole a total of $32,240 worth of items from Burberry at the Mall of Green Hills. Police said a month later, on Sept. 8, 2021, a handgun, 13.3 grams of marijuana, and a prescription drug was found in his car during a traffic stop.

Haynes-Overton faces multiple charges including felony theft. In August 2021, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault, and property theft.