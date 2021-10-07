Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with official misconduct

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with official misconduct.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a complaint on September 6 regarding a traffic stop conducted by Deputy William Baker on September 5 at around 8:40 p.m.

Deputies reviewed the complaint and traffic stop and discovered Baker did not follow his training or policy during the stop. Deputies also said they have reason to believe Baker violated the law.

Deputy Baker was placed on administrative leave on September 10.

The case was presented to a Grand Jury on Tuesday and a sealed indictment was issued for Baker’s arrest on Wednesday.

Deputies took Baker into custody on Thursday and charged him with official misconduct, offical oppression and aggravated perjury. Bond was set at $20,000, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office says Baker began working for them in July 2017 in the Detention Services Bureau as a Jail Deputy. In July 2019, he was transferred to the Uniformed Patrols Bureau as a Patrol Deputy.

“It is our duty and responsibility to enforce the law,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “We give our

employees the training they need and have policies in place to help guide them as they work to

keep our public safe, and enforce our laws. It is unfortunate that Baker chose not to follow his

training or our policy or the law during this traffic stop.”