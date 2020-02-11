Montgomery County investigator arrested on reckless endangerment charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Montgomery County investigator was arrested last week and charged after an alleged dispute with his spouse.

Authorities said David Cox was involved in a possible incident with his wife. Cox was taken into custody last Friday and charged with reckless endangerment. He was booked in jail on a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.

Cox was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“We have a duty to protect the members of our community and to uphold the law regardless of who it involves,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “We will continue to thoroughly investigate this incident and hold Cox accountable for his actions. When we have all of the information needed, the appropriate administrative and criminal action will be taken.”