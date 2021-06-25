Monterey police arrest sex offender accused of watching children at playground

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sex offender in Monterey is facing charges after residents reported him watching children at a playground.

Monterey police say earlier this week, officers got a tip saying that a known sex offender was at a playground watching a group of children play.

The department says officers were familiar with Dylan Osterhoudt and know him to be a registered sex offender.

They say he already had an active warrant for violating the sex offender registry. Police found him and took him to jail on the outstanding warrant.

The police department says the initial incident is still under investigation.

Police posted to social media that they’re grateful to the community for reporting instances like this because their officers simply cannot be everywhere all the time.