Mom of teen accused of fatally crashing into Officer Anderson releases letter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mom of 17-year-old Jayona Brown has released a letter to Officer John Anderson’s family and to the family of her daughter’s passenger.

According to her attorney, Michie Gibson, Brown snuck out of her mom’s home early July 4 with her aunt’s 2016 Ford Fusion.

Investigators say a Metro Nashville police officer had tried to pull over Brown but she took off and crashed into Officer Anderson’s patrol car, killing him.

A passenger in the car, 18-year-old Antona Esaw, was rushed to Skyline with critical injuries the morning of July 4. She has since been released from the hospital.

The letter says: