Mom of Nashville nurse killed: ‘Help us find who did this to my daughter’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police Department held a news conference on Monday afternoon where they took questions in the case involving Caitlyn Kaufman, a Saint Thomas West MICU nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 last week.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said that as of 1:30 p.m. Monday that the department was following up on more than 40 Crime Stoppers tips surrounding the case, which is unusual. Investigators have been working the case non-stop since Thursday night.

“The death of Caitlyn is a tragedy, not only for her family, but for the city and for her team at St. Thomas West Hospital. We’re grateful for the strength of her mother, Diane, who traveled her from Pennsylvania. Ms. Kaufman, we grieve with you and we’ll do all we can to find the perpetrator,” said Chief Drake.

Homicide Detective Chris Dickerson also spoke at the news conference and gave new insight into the moments leading up to Kaufman’s death.

Dickerson said that Kaufman was traveling to St. Thomas West Hospital from Wilson County before 7 p.m. Thursday. It is believed that she was fatally shot between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m. when a gunshot entered her left shoulder area.

The medical examiner told investigators that Kaufman succumbed to her injuries within 15 seconds, and did not have time to call for help. Kaufman’s vehicle was struck six times with shots potentially fired from the roadway.

Investigators still don’t have a motive surrounding Kaufman’s murder.

“We have considered all options and not yet identified a suspect and not ruling anything out,” said Det. Dickerson.

Det. Dickerson is asking the public who had been traveling in the area around the time of the murder to remember anything that may be helpful to the case.

“Please try to recall if anything was unusual. Anything can help with this investigation,” said Det. Dickerson.

Diane Kaufman spoke at length about her daughter’s passion for nursing and about how caring and compassionate she was. Caitlyn Kaufman’s dream was to live in Nashville and she was living out her dream.

“All I’m asking is that the Nashville community that she loved so much come together and help us find who did this to my daughter,” said Kaufman, “I’m reaching out to you and pleading out as her mother to help me find out who did this to my daughter.”

Kaufman said that the community has been extremely supportive to her and her family during the tragedy and that Metro Police had gone above and beyond to help them.

“I will forever be grateful,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said she appreciated everyone’s efforts and that she needs closure to be able to make any sense of the crime.

“Caitlyn was selfless, full of life, lit up a room as she walked into it. She had a contagious laugh, beautiful blue eyes, a heart of gold…” said Kaufman, “She was a very loyal person and when you had an opportunity to be welcomed, you were her chosen family. She is sorely missed, and I miss talking to her everyday multiple times.”

Kaufman said the nursing community is grieving just as hard as her family is.

“The nursing community, I have to tell you, is the strongest set of individuals and colleagues that I have ran into. They are supporting my family with great strength in numbers. They are as hurt as I am because that was her work family, she was there 12 hours a day, she was as close to those nurses as her own family and [they are] just as devastated as we are,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman remember speaking to her daughter moments before her death, she said that her daughter was on her way to work and they were having their normal, everyday conversation. She said that she had to get off the phone and when she tried to call her daughter back, there was no answer.

“Why did you do that to her? She didn’t deserve it. I can’t wrap my head around [it]. I don’t know how someone can take another person’s life like that.”

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.