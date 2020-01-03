Mom charged with child endangerment after crash in Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old woman admitted to taking Oxycodone and multiple shots of vodka before getting behind the wheel with her infant child and crashing in a parking lot Thursday night, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, first responders were called to a crash outside of a business on Dickerson Pike near Briley Parkway around 8:15 p.m. When medics arrived, they said the driver was unresponsive, so they administered Narcan and transported her to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

The driver’s infant child was also in the car and was not injured, police explained.

Detectives spoke to the driver, Jasmine Shelton, at the hospital. They said she claimed, prior to getting behind the wheel, she took two shots of vodka and some Oxycodone that was not prescribed to her.

When Shelton was released from the hospital, she was booked into the Metro jail on charges including driving under the influence and aggravated child endangerment. Her bond was set at $32,000.

Shelton’s infant child was released into the care of another family member, police revealed.

