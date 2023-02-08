NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man on probation for attempted aggravated robbery was arrested Monday night on multiple gun and drug charges.

Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.

Detectives stopped Lewis in Nashville Monday night and reportedly found four pounds of marijuana, Percocet pills and cash inside his Dodge Challenger.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Corey Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A search warrant was issued for Lewis’ Brewer Court home in South Nashville.

Inside the home, investigators found a pistol that had been modified to make it fully automatic, an AR-15 style rifle, a money counter, two digital scales, additional Percocet pills and more money, totaling $18,363, according to a release.

A Nashville judicial commissioner set Lewis’ bond at $49,500, although a hold has been placed for Sumner County. A Criminal Court probation violation warrant is also expected to be filed.

Metro police reported Lewis’ attempted especially aggravated robbery conviction is related to gunfire that wounded a 27-year-old Nashville man on July 6, 2018.