NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working with school officials after a middle school was threatened online.

Families received an email Monday night stating that a student had threatened Two Rivers Middle School in an online post.

According to the email, the Metro Nashville Public School District has already started the disciplinary process for the student who made the threat and is working with police to take further action.

Two Rivers Middle School’s principal Dr. Robinson told families that student safety will remain the school’s top priority after the incident.

“The well-being and safety of our students is a top priority for our school, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the children we serve are able to learn and thrive in a welcoming culture and climate,” said Dr. Robinson in an email.

Additional security was present at the school on Tuesday as an extra precaution.