MNPD working to identify suspects with information in North Nashville homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police is working to identify the suspects they believe have knowledge of the shooting death of 38-year-old Samuel Lamont Smith in the parking lot of a market on the 700 block of 25th Avenue North on Wednesday.

The person photographed on surveillance camera was walking on a sidewalk on Albion Street and was seen getting out of the suspected getaway car about an hour after Smith was killed. The two men photographed were seen running to an alley behind the market just after the gunfire. One of the suspects was seen holding a pistol.

Anyone with information on these potential suspects or on the crime can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.