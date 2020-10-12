MNPD: Victim critical after struck by impaired driver on Division Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being struck by a woman’s car on Division Street on Sunday night, according to investigators.

Metro Police said the man was crossing outside of a crosswalk when the woman hit him. The driver of the vehicle showed signs of being impaired and a DUI investigation is underway.

Witnesses tell News 2 that the incident occurred outside of The Dogwood bar on the 1900 block of Division Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.