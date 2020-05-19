MNPD: Uber Eats driver stabbed multiple times, suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man who reportedly stabbed an Uber Eats driver multiple times in an apparent unprovoked attack.

According to investigators, 40-year-old Zachary Jermain Eubanks is in jail on $101,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Metro Police responded to a stabbing call at the Shell gas station on Fairfield Avenue just after 10 p.m. The 52-year-old victim was found bleeding from his torso and told investigators he had been stabbed. He suffered from several puncture wounds, including one near his heart and a broken arm.

Investigation reveals Eubanks approached the victim, took his cell phone and demanded his car keys. The victim tried to get away, but the suspect chased him and struck him several times, knocking him to the ground and causing the broken arm.

Nearby surveillance video showed Eubanks fighting with the victim and the victim going down. Eubanks was later found on Lafayette Street, in possession of two cell phones, a bloody rag, and blood on his pants. He refused to identify himself or make a statement to officers.

Eubanks was identified through his fingerprints, with a record reflecting felony convictions for facilitating aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, cocaine possession, and vandalism.

Eubanks was previously arrested in April outside the Greyhound Bus station after a North Carolina man reported that Eubanks pulled a knife on him and threatened to “slice” him. The charge was dismissed on May 6 after the victim did not appear and Eubanks was released from jail that day.

The victim is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from his injuries.





