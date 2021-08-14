MNPD: TBI Most Wanted suspect wanted for questioning in West Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man recently added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List is now wanted for questioning regarding a murder in West Nashville.

Metro police say Samuel Earl Rich, 25, is wanted for questioning regarding the murder of James William Warner, 22, of Shelbyville. Warner was found shot to death Friday on 35th Avenue North by a Metro Water crew.

Rich is also wanted for attempted murder and theft in Bedford County and was added to the TBI Most Wanted List on Friday.

He is six feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is also considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Reward money is being offered for information leading to his arrest.