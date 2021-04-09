MNPD searching for two men who stole car involved in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for two men who they said stole a white Honda Civic hatchback that was used in a shooting three days later that injured a woman outside her South 6th Street apartment.

According to MNPD, the car was stolen on Saturday, March 20 and the shooting occurred on Tuesday, March 23. The car has since been recovered.

The men are described as two Black males in their mid-20s. Both men had dreadlocks, one medium length and the other past his shoulders.

If you have any information regarding the two men, contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.