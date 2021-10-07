MNPD searching for group on bicycles in connection to Hutton Hotel shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a group of people on bicycles believed to be involved in a shooting on October 2 that injured a valet worker at the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue.

Police say at least three men have been seen on surveillance video riding bicycles in the area. The individuals are also believed to have broken into several vehicles over the last few weeks.

Investigators are looking to question the group regarding the shooting. The surveillance photos were taken from the 1900 block of Hayes Street, Music Square West and Music Square East.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.