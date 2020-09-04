MNPD officer surrenders on indictment of rape and sexual battery

Jeremy Arrington (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Police officer surrendered to MNPD on Thursday night on a grand jury indictment charging him with rape and sexual battery against a woman who was visiting him off-duty at his apartment back on April 6.

According to investigators, the 25-year-old victim came forward about the alleged assault on May 12 against 26-year-old Officer Jeremy Arrington, which led to a criminal investigation to be launched.

Arrington had been assigned to the midnight shift at Central Precinct but was moved to desk duty as the investigations continued. In recent weeks, the Sex Crimes Unit discussed its finding s with the District Attorney’s Office. A sex crimes detective appeared before a Davidson County Grand Jury this morning, resulting in a sealed indictment.

Bond was set for $25,000. The administrative investigation, separate and secondary to the criminal case, remains open at this time.

Arrington, a two-year MNPD veteran, graduated from the MNPD Academy in December 2017.

