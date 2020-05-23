MNPD: Fugitive murder suspect captured in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive murder suspected wanted out of Metro Nashville has been captured in Dickson County. The suspect was wanted in the April deadly shooting of a woman inside her East Nashville apartment.

According to Metro Police, 27-year-old Kevin Horner was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is accused in the death of 33-year-old April Wilson. Wilson was found dead in her home at Riverchase Apartments on Joseph Avenue on April 10.

The investigation shows that Horner had visited an apartment near Wilson’s in the past and had engaged in a dispute with persons at Wilson’s home. Horner is alleged to have fired multiple shots outside Wilson’s apartment, killing her.

Horner is also wanted on a felony aggravated assault charge for pulling a rifle on a motorist after rear ending him on the Ellington Parkway exit ramp to Trinity Lane on the afternoon of April 11. Horner fled the scene on foot, leaving the gun inside the car. A search of the vehicle yielded spent shell casings, which scientists at the MNPD crime laboratory determined matched shell casings recovered from the murder scene.

Horner was convicted of robbery in August 2018 and received a mostly probated six-year sentence. He was also convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault and vandalism in March 2019.

