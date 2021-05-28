MNPD dispatchers help Lebanon police nab suspected credit card thief

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police officers arrested a man connected to a stolen credit card out of Nashville, thanks to some quick work by police dispatchers communicating in real time.

According to Lebanon Police, it all began early Thursday morning when Metro dispatchers contact Lebanon Police and reported that a woman in the Midtown precinct had her credit card stolen.

Dispatchers in Metro tell Lebanon police dispatchers that they were communicating with the Nashville victim when her credit card pinged, indicating it was being used in Lebanon at the Pilot gas station on Murfreesboro Road.

Lebanon police saturated the area and found a car and a suspect matching the Metro Dispatch BOLO.

Metro Dispatcher to Lebanon Dispatcher: We had a strong armed with a person that occurred. We were in the midst of trying to locate the suspect and the complainant got an alert saying that the card was attempted to be used in your jurisdiction.

Sergeant PJ Hardy of the Lebanon Police tells News 2 that communication made the arrest possible.

“We received a call from Metro [Nashville] Police Department they were working a case, where their victim was robbed of several items, one being a credit card,” said Sgt. Hardy.

Within minutes of the call, officers made a vehicle stop on a car driven by 46-year-old Jerome White.

According to Lebanon Police, White was driving on a suspended license and has outstanding warrants out of DeKalb County.

“We come to find out the driver had a suspended license and two active warrants out of DeKalb County,” said Sgt. Hardy.

Lebanon Police said White was seen on surveillance camera using the stolen card both inside and outside, where the card was rejected. Investigators said he was also observed throwing items into the garbage cans by the pumps.

When officers retrieved those items, police said they, too, were identified as property belonging to the Metro credit card victim.

“His statements were [that] he found the card, he found the card during his break, and he went back to work, and after he got off work, he came into the Lebanon area and tried to use the card at the station there,” said Sgt. Hardy.

The suspect was taken to the Wilson County Jail on the outstanding warrants out of DeKalb County. Officials tell News 2 that a hold was placed on White for Metro authorities.

Wilson County Jail officials confirm that White was released to DeKalb County deputies, who picked up White and booked him into the DeKalb County Jail on the two failure to appear warrants.

A DeKalb County Jail official confirmed to News 2 that White paid a $2,000 bond and was released after spending approximately 7 hours in jail. There was no record of a hold on White for Metro Police.

At this time, Metro Jail authorities have no record of White entering their system. He is scheduled to be back in court in DeKalb County on June 10.