MNPD Captain under investigation for alleged sex assault resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Police captain at the center of an investigation into sexual assault allegations has tendered his resignation to the force.

Captain Jason Reinbold, a 25-year MNPD veteran, acknowledges in his resignation that he is accepting a ten-day suspension to resolve an investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability into allegations brought forth last summer by a female detective, accusing Reinbold of asking to touch her breasts back in 2016. The suspension began Wednesday.

Back in August, News 2 obtained the Metro Human Resources report. Fact checkers at the time were not able to confirm the allegations due to a lack of witnesses or evidence. However, the department was directed to make sure all employees were required to report any cases of sexual harassment.

During his time at MNPD, Reinbold held the titles of Field Operations Executive Officer, Director of Training, Commander of the Central Precinct, and was a Criminal Investigations Field Supervisor.

In his letter, Reinbold says he will begin retirement ‘immediately.’ His last official day with MNPD will be Friday, November 27.

