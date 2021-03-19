MNPD announces indictment of 6 people in connection to dozens of violent robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department announced a grand jury returned indictments on six people following a string of violent robberies between 2017 and 2019.

According to police, the robberies primarily targeted Latino families. Police said the robberies occurred in parking lots at first and evolved into victims’ homes.

Several robberies took place in apartment complexes in Midtown Hills, South Nashville, Madison, and Hermitage. Police said the robberies sent multiple victims to the hospital. During some of the robberies, victims were forced to wait in bathrooms and their phones were stolen from them.

Four of the six people indicted are in custody. Police are searching for the two remaining suspects, including a female believed to be in Clarksville and a male believed to be in Memphis.

Police described the crimes as very well organized.

Investigators credited Metro’s El Protector program for helping victims come forward and report these crimes. Police believe there could be other victims in Nashville and they encourage those individuals to come forward so they can get help.

Investigators with the Midtown Hills Precinct led the investigation, along with officers from surrounding precincts. The FBI also assisted in the investigation.