NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after a shooting in Nashville Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers with the North Precinct responded to a call for a shooting in the 700 block of 25 Avenue N. near Merry Street just before 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head.

Police on scene tell News 2 the man died from his injuries and no suspect information has been released.