MJPD: Driver found passed out behind truck in gear, drugs found in truck

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police arrested the driver of a Ford pickup truck who was found passed out behind the wheel on North Mt. Juliet Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the truck was still in gear when officers pulled it over. Officers reportedly stopped the truck from taking off and forced it into park.

A motorist, passed-out behind the wheel of a truck– still in drive –is always a scary situation. Moments ago, officers swiftly prevented the truck from taking off and forced it into park. The driver came to and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Illegal drugs were also located. pic.twitter.com/UyhnHltuX0 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 23, 2020

The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and investigators found illegal drugs inside the truck.

