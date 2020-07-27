Missouri murder suspect believed to be in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Clarksville have issued an alert for a Missouri murder suspect believed to be hiding out in Tennessee.

Clarksville police said Monday morning that 28-year-old Clarence Jamarr Smith was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder out of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was believed to be in the Clarksville area, officers explained.

The department already arrested Brandon Pratt on a charge of second-degree murder stemming from a home invasion in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in which the home owner was killed. He was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Friday on Sampson Street and was held in the Montgomery County jail.

Police urge anyone who spots Smith to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also call the TIPSLINE, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

