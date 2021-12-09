ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Thursday morning in Antioch for a crime involving a missing teen girl.

Police responded to a home on Bowfield Court in Antioch after they said they located a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Houston, Texas.

The teen then told officials she had been in a consensual, physical relationship with Brayan Alfaro, 23.

Brayan Alfaro (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Station)

According to an arrest warrant, the two previously knew each other in their village in El Salvador and had been dating over the phone and facetime between February-July 2021.

Alfaro was arrested and charged with statutory rape.