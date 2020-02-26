Missing baby’s mother arrested, charged with False Reporting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mother of missing baby, Evelyn Boswell, has been taken into custody in connection to the most recent and active Amber Alert.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office charged Megan Boswell with False Reporting Tuesday night due to the number of conflicting statements made during the investigation. Further investigation revealed some of the information provided by Megan Boswell was false.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on $25,000 bond.

A babysitter reported last seeing the child on Dec. 11, but she was not reported as missing until last week when Evelyn’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services. DCS confirmed an investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance on Tuesday of this week.

The TBI has received over 500 tips, but there have been no credible sightings of Evelyn.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

(TBI)

