Missing 4-year-old and wanted father believed to be in Middle East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A missing 4-year-old girl and her father wanted for custodial interference left the country and are believed to be currently in the Middle East.

According to Metro Police, 47-year-old Diab Alia picked up his daughter, Mariah Alia, from his ex-wife on September 3. When he had not returned the girl by September 6, his ex-wife called the police.

Information provided by Alia’s ex-wife led detectives to initially believe that he was still in Nashville and they pursued leads on locating him and Mariah. After his cell phone went dormant on Wednesday, detectives learned Friday from the Department of Homeland Security that Alia and his daughter left the country on September 3.

Investigators are now working to determine next steps with federal agents.

