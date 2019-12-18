Millersville woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Millersville woman was charged Wednesday with having a sexual relationship with a teen boy.

According to police, they received a report in September that 46-year-old April Nicole Roach was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Police said the sexual acts with the teen happened on numerous occasions in various locations.

Roach was indicted on Dec. 4 and arrested on Wednesday. She was booked into the Sumner County Jail on 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

The case is still under investigation and no other information was provided at this time.