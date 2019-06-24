Millersville residents urged to lock doors following stolen vehicle pursuit

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville police are urging residents to lock their doors and be on the lookout for several people who ditched a stolen vehicle on the interstate Monday morning and ran into a wooded area.

Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle stolen out of Louisville around 1 a.m. on I-65 south near the 101 mile marker, when four or five male juveniles wearing hoodies and shorts fled into the woods toward the Cimmaron Trace subdivision.

One of the suspects was taken into custody, police revealed.

Police have advised all residents in the area of Williamson Road to lock the doors to their houses and vehicles.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious, is urged to call 911 immediately.

