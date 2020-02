MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have arrested a woman in connection to the Hello Kitty-shaped drugs found on the street in Millersville last week.

Millersville police say they found ecstasy and fentanyl inside a candy box on a neighborhood roadway last Monday on Skyline Drive. The street value of the drugs is around $400 and they’ll be tested further by the TBI, authorities said.

Jesseka Sereniti Story was arrested Monday and is currently being booked into the Robertson County Jail.