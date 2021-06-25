Millersville police arrest man wanted for child rape

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An ex-convict accused of raping an 11-year-old girl with a toy gun has been arrested.

Detectives with the police department told News 2 Friday afternoon 60-year-old Robert Phillips is in custody. A Sumner County grand jury recently indicted him on 13 counts of sex crimes against a child, including four counts of child rape.

Phillips is from Louisiana and was living with a Millersville family he knew, according to police. That’s where he met his 11-year-old victim.

“This started in March. And upon interviewing the family, they called us and said we’ve found some things that are alarming,” Det. Chuck Consiglio said. “They looked under his mattress and found several pairs of this girl’s underwear and there was a toy pistol under the mattress.”

Detectives say Phillips used a realistic looking toy revolver, a CO2 gun, to threaten the 11-year-old girl who lived there, forcing her to have sex on multiple occasions. He even allegedly told her that if she told anyone, he’d kill her parents.

Phillips is facing four counts of child rape, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

Anyone with more information on this case should call the Millersville Police Department at (615) 859-2758.