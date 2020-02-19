Midtown doughnut shop employee assaulted during robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video reportedly helped to identify a 65-year-old man accused of punching a female employee in the face during a robbery at the Krispy Kreme in Midtown.

Metro police responded Tuesday afternoon to the business on Elliston Place for a report of an employee being assaulted.

The employee told officers she was working behind the counter, when a man in a hooded sweatshirt walked up and asked for free doughnuts and coffee. When she refused, she said the man suddenly punched her in the face, took three doughnuts from a display case, ate them and then left the store.

Larry Brown
Larry Brown (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A manager followed the man and pointed officers in his direction, police said.

The suspect, identified in court documents as Larry Brown, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a robbery charge. His bond was set at $7,500.

